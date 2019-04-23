Measles: The Canary In The Coal Mine?
Connecticut authorities have confirmed three cases of measles in the state since the beginning of the year. Lawmakers in Hartford say a growing anti-vaccination movement is to blame, and they’re considering legislation, admittedly contentious, to end religious exemptions for required vaccinations in schools. New York lawmakers have proposed similar legislation as a measles outbreak has sickened hundreds, primarily from Orthodox Jewish communities in Brooklyn, Queens and Rockland County. In Nassau County, which hasn't seen measles since 2013, and Suffolk County, since 2017, communities are bolstering public health campaigns to vaccinate children and counter misinformation. Health officials are concerned measles are the canary in the coal mine...just the first virus to emerge from the anti-vax movement. Our guests:
- Mick Bolduc, epidemiologist, vaccine coordinator, Connecticut Immunization Program
- Lisa Saiman, MD, MPH, pediatric infectious diseases specialist and professor of pediatrics, Columbia University Medical Center
- Lauren Allison, MD, pediatrician, Willows Pediatrics Group
- Sharon Nachman, MD, professor of pediatrics and chief of division, pediatric infectious diseases, Stony Brook Children's Hospital
- Melody Butler, RN, founder and executive director, Nurses Who Vaccinate
- Anthony Santella, DrPH, associate professor of public health, Hofstra University
- Jeanine Guidry, PhD, assistant professor, public relations, Virginia Commonwealth University