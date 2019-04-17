© 2021 WSHU
The Full Story

Sin Taxes

WSHU
Published April 17, 2019 at 1:57 PM EDT




Shop owner Prem Singh holds several soft drinks in front of a drink cooler in his convenience store.

There is great debate in Connecticut and New York about the legalization, decriminalization and sale of recreational marijuana. Lawmakers expect large revenues from retail pot, but is it moral for the government to make money off it? What about other vices that lawmakers are pushing for, like additional casinos, not to mention more taxes on everything from e-cigarettes to sugary drinks? Our guests:

