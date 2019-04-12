The Week In News: Remington Appeal, Dalio Philanthropy, LI Politics
This week in Connecticut, gun maker Remington plans to appeal a state court ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court and hedge fund mogul Ray Dalio pledges to donate $100 million to help public education. On Long Island Governor Andrew Cuomo celebrates the property tax cap and Suffolk County clamps down on plastic pollution. Our guests:
- Ana Radelat, Washington correspondent; Keith Phaneuf, economic reporter, Connecticut Mirror
- Jack Kramer, reporter, CT News Junkie
- Brendan O'Reilly, real estate and features editor, The Southampton Press and The East Hampton Press
- David Schwartz, environmental reporter, Newsday