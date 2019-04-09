© 2021 WSHU
The Full Story

The 2020 Census

WSHU | By Editor
Published April 9, 2019 at 1:58 PM EDT
Connecticut and Long Island are ready to participate in the U.S. Census. Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz is finishing a tour of Connecticut to promote the count, especially in cities like New Haven and Bridgeport. Long Island launched a creative campaign last week to highlight the importance of the census. But how will both states reach out to communities that have been traditionally difficult to count? Our guests:

Learn more about the U.S. Census, including job opportunities.

