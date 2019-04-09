The 2020 Census
Connecticut and Long Island are ready to participate in the U.S. Census. Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz is finishing a tour of Connecticut to promote the count, especially in cities like New Haven and Bridgeport. Long Island launched a creative campaign last week to highlight the importance of the census. But how will both states reach out to communities that have been traditionally difficult to count? Our guests:
- Michelle Riordan-Nold, executive director, Connecticut Data Collaborative
- Susan Bysiewicz, Connecticut lieutenant governor
- Jeff T. Behler, regional director, New York Regional Office, U.S. Census Bureau
- Chris Rosario, Connecticut representative, D-Bridgeport
- Rosa DeLauro, U.S. representative, D-New Haven
- Laura Curran, Nassau county executive
- Rebecca Sanin, president/CEO, Health and Welfare Council of Long Island
Learn more about the U.S. Census, including job opportunities.