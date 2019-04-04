The Effects Of Climate Change
Climate change is having an impact in our region. Allergy experts say the mild winter has resulted in a severe pollen count this spring. A ferry service on Long Island is taking action to deal with the sea level rise around Shelter Island. And a marine biologist at UConn has documented the temperature increase on the Long Island Sound over the past 45 years. Our guests:
- Hannes Baumann, Ph.D., assistant professor of Marine Sciences, University of Connecticut
- Stella Lagudis, general manager, North Ferry Company
- Mark Lowery, climate policy analyst, Office of Climate Change, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation
- Chris Randolph, M.D., Center for Allergy, Asthma and Immunology; clinical professor of pediatrics, allergy and immunology, Yale University
