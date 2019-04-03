© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Full Story

Clean Contracts In Connecticut

WSHU | By Editor
Published April 3, 2019 at 2:00 PM EDT
unionaflcio_apsusanhaigh_190403.jpg
Susan Haigh
/
AP
Members of the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 478, wear shirts supporting tolls for road funding at a legislative hearing in Hartford in March on whether Connecticut should institute electronic highway tolls.

The AFL-CIO in Connecticut is crying foul over a bill they say would roll back safeguards for clean contracts. The bill was submitted by Democrats on behalf of Governor Lamont. Lawmakers say they neither support nor oppose the bill. But union leaders say it would bring back the bad old days of Governor John Rowland. Our guests:

Tags

The Full StoryThe Full Story