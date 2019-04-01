Prevailing Wage, Congress To Campus, Erase Racism
Developers in New York say a bill on pay parity will slow down public projects. Two former congressmen go to campuses to excite students about public service. And, an anti-racism group wants schools on Long Island to make their curriculum more multicultural. Our guests:
- Mitch Pally, CEO, Long Island Builders Institute
- John Brooks, New York state senator, D-Seaford
- Robert Weygand, former U.S. congressman, D-RI; professor, political science, University of Rhode Island
- Gil Gutknecht, former U.S. congressman, R-MN; active with the Congress to Campus program of the Stennis Center for Public Service Leadership
- Elaine Gross, president, ERASE Racism