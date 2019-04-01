© 2021 WSHU
The Full Story

Prevailing Wage, Congress To Campus, Erase Racism

WSHU | By Editor
Published April 1, 2019 at 2:00 PM EDT
construction_apbebetomatthews_190401.jpg
Bebeto Matthews
/
AP

Developers in New York say a bill on pay parity will slow down public projects. Two former congressmen go to campuses to excite students about public service. And, an anti-racism group wants schools on Long Island to make their curriculum more multicultural. Our guests:

