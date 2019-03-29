The Week In News: State Budgets, Tolls, College Admissions Scandal
State budgets are the main story in our region this week. Will New York approve a ban on plastic bags or a property tax cap? What about campaign finance reform or congestion pricing? And is legal marijuana really done for this session? In Connecticut tolls are still front and center in the budget debate while lawmakers approved a new economics commissioner. And we get the latest in the Yale school admissions cheating scandal. Our guests:
- Michael Gormley, Albany reporter, Newsday
- Joe Shaw, executive editor, Press News Group
- Kaitlyn Krasselt, political reporter, Hearst Connecticut Media
- Dan Brechlin, sports editor, Hartford Courant
- Craig LeMoult, reporter, WGBH
- Dan Haar, columnist and associate editor, Hearst Connecticut Media
- Davis Dunavin, reporter, WSHU