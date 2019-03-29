© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Full Story

The Week In News: State Budgets, Tolls, College Admissions Scandal

WSHU | By Editor
Published March 29, 2019 at 2:00 PM EDT
hartfordalbany_jhaphanspennink_190102_0.jpg
Johnathon Henninger and Hans Pennink/AP
/
The Capitol Buildings in Hartford, Conn., and Albany, N.Y.

State budgets are the main story in our region this week. Will New York approve a ban on plastic bags or a property tax cap? What about campaign finance reform or congestion pricing? And is legal marijuana really done for this session? In Connecticut tolls are still front and center in the budget debate while lawmakers approved a new economics commissioner. And we get the latest in the Yale school admissions cheating scandal. Our guests:

Tags

The Full StoryThe Full Story