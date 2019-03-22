Weekly News Highlights: Budgets, Tolls, Casinos, Marijuana, School Regionalization

Legalizing recreational marijuana may be out of New York’s budget proposal and some say it’s Long Island’s fault. In Connecticut, sports betting, new casinos and tolls move ahead in the legislature. We’ll talk about these and other top stories this week on The Full Story. Our Guests:

Karen DeWitt - WSHU’s Albany Capitol Correspondent

Michael Gormley - Newsday Albany Reporter

Ebong Udoma - WSHU’s Senior Political Reporter

Ken Dixon - Hearst CT Media State Capitol Reporter and Columnist

Keith Phaneuf - CT Mirror Economic Reporter