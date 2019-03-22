Weekly News Highlights: Budgets, Tolls, Casinos, Marijuana, School Regionalization
Legalizing recreational marijuana may be out of New York’s budget proposal and some say it’s Long Island’s fault. In Connecticut, sports betting, new casinos and tolls move ahead in the legislature. We’ll talk about these and other top stories this week on The Full Story. Our Guests:
- Karen DeWitt - WSHU’s Albany Capitol Correspondent
- Michael Gormley - Newsday Albany Reporter
- Ebong Udoma - WSHU’s Senior Political Reporter
- Ken Dixon - Hearst CT Media State Capitol Reporter and Columnist
- Keith Phaneuf - CT Mirror Economic Reporter