Weekly News Highlights: Budgets, Tolls, Casinos, Marijuana, School Regionalization

WSHU | By Editor
Published March 22, 2019 at 2:02 PM EDT
Legalizing recreational marijuana may be out of New York’s budget proposal and some say it’s Long Island’s fault. In Connecticut, sports betting, new casinos and tolls move ahead in the legislature. We’ll talk about these and other top stories this week on The Full Story. Our Guests:

  • Karen DeWitt - WSHU’s Albany Capitol Correspondent
  • Michael Gormley - Newsday Albany Reporter
  • Ebong Udoma - WSHU’s Senior Political Reporter
  • Ken Dixon - Hearst CT Media State Capitol Reporter and Columnist
  • Keith Phaneuf - CT Mirror Economic Reporter

The Full StorycasinosRecreational MarijuanaThe Full StorySchool RegionalizationConnecticut Tolls