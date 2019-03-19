© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Full Story

College Admissions Scandal: How Did We Get Here?

WSHU | By Editor
Published March 19, 2019 at 2:03 PM EDT
university-2119707_1920.jpg
Tero Vesalainen
/
Pixabay

The College Admissions scandal hit schools in our region. Now institutions are working to transform how they select new students. We will take a look at what’s going on with the college admissions process in Connecticut and Long Island. Our guests:

 

Tags

The Full StoryThe Full StoryCollege Admissions