Community Driven Elder Care
There is a new community in eastern Long Island specially designed to meet the needs of seniors. It connects residents to with services and improves their quality of life. Community-driven elder care in our region, and what’s being done in our state capitols to help seniors, on this edition of The Full Story. Today's guests:
- Dr. Nancy Peppard, gerontologist and founder of The Out East Neighborhood Network
- Lauri Lowell, executive director of Home Haven
- Kristen McManus, senior program specialist at AARP New York
- Anna Doroghazi , associate state director for advocacy and outreach at AARP Connecticut