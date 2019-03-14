© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Full Story

Public Opinion Polls...And Conflicting Answers

WSHU | By Editor
Published March 14, 2019 at 2:03 PM EDT
survey_AndreasBreitlingfromPixabay_190314.jpg
Courtesy of Andrea Breitling from Pixabay
/

Sacred Heart University has the results from a new poll where they asked residents their thoughts on highway tolls, e-cigarettes and quality of life in Connecticut. We’ll discuss those issues and how they affect individuals here and on Long Island. Our guests:

Tags

The Full StoryThe Full Story