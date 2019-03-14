Public Opinion Polls...And Conflicting Answers
Sacred Heart University has the results from a new poll where they asked residents their thoughts on highway tolls, e-cigarettes and quality of life in Connecticut. We’ll discuss those issues and how they affect individuals here and on Long Island. Our guests:
- Lesley DeNardis, Ph.D., executive director, Sacred Heart University Institute for Public Policy
- Seamus McNamee, senior director for research, Great Blue Research
- Steven Kolenberg, deputy minority leader and Transportation Committee chair, Stamford Board of Representatives
- Bob Lion, member, Stamford Board of Representatives
- Suchitra Krishnana-Sarin, Ph.D., Center for Nicotine and Tobacco Use, Yale University
- William Spencer, M.D., legislator, Suffolk County Legislature