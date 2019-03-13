The Collapse Of The Recycling Market
Recycling used to be a reliable revenue stream for cities and towns in Connecticut and on Long Island. China was a big buyer of those recyclable materials, but now that source has dried up. What happened to the recycling market and what are officials in our area doing about it? Today's guests:
- Kevin Maloney, director of communications and member relations, Connecticut Conference of Municipalities
- Ben Blake, mayor of Milford
- Michael Vitale, owner, Great Northern Fibers
- Sherill Baldwin, environmental analyst, RecycleCT