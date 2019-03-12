Affordable Housing
It’s not easy to create affordable places for people to live. Cities and towns have to find new sites to develop or old buildings to renovate. And then there’s the cost. Today on The Full Story, we'll discuss affordable housing in Connecticut and on Long Island. Our guests:
- Fred Thiele, New York State assemblyman, D, I, WF, WE-Sag Harbor
- Ian Wilder, executive director, Long Island Housing Services
- Gale Baldwin, resident, Riverwoods Mobile Home Community, Riverhead, N.Y.; secretary, Mobile/Manufactured Homeowners Association of Suffolk Inc.
- Richard Cho, Ph.D., chief executive officer, Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness