© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Full Story

Managing The Deer Population

WSHU | By Editor
Published March 5, 2019 at 1:06 PM EST
deer_apkeithsrakocic_171026.jpg
Keith Srakocic
/
AP

Long Island is overrun with deer. Officials organized a hunt to control the population, but animal welfare groups sued to stop it. They say there are more humane methods to keep the deer numbers down. We explore the many options to manage the deer population on Long Island and in Connecticut. Our guests:

Tags

The Full StoryThe Full Story