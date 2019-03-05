Managing The Deer Population
Long Island is overrun with deer. Officials organized a hunt to control the population, but animal welfare groups sued to stop it. They say there are more humane methods to keep the deer numbers down. We explore the many options to manage the deer population on Long Island and in Connecticut. Our guests:
- Johanna Hamburger, wildlife attorney, Animal Welfare Institute
- Michael Tessitore, Hunters for Deer
- Andrew LaBonte, wildlife biologist, Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Conservation
- Scott Williams, associate scientist and certified wildlife biologist, Department of Forestry and Horticulture at Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station
- Laura Simon, wildlife ecology consultant