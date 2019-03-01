The Week In News: March 1, 2019
Officials investigate a deadly crash on the Long Island Rail Road. Connecticut’s Governor is pushing his plan to close the billion-dollar state budget gap. And New York City is talking about a congestion tax. Ron talks to journalists covering these and more on The Full Story. Our guests:
- Alfonso Casillo, transportation reporter, Newsday
- Karen DeWitt, capitol bureau chief, New York State Public Radio
- Dan Haar, columnist and associate editor, Hearst Connecticut Media
- Susan Haigh, state capitol and political reporter, Associated Press
- Ken Dixon, state capitol reporter and columnist, Hearst Connecticut Media