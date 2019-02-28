Governor Lamont; Connecticut Budget; Congestion Pricing
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont speaks with The Full Story about his budget proposals. Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle offer their take on the Governor’s plan. And we check in with commuter advocates in New York about a possible congestion surcharge. Our guests:
- Ned Lamont, Connecticut governor
- Tony Hwang, Connecticut state senator, R-Fairfield
- Josh Elliott, Connecticut state representative, D-Hamden
- Jaqi Cohen, campaign coordinator, Straphangers Campaign/New York Public Interest Research Group
- Robert Sinclar, manager, media relations, AAA Northeast