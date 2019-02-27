Rising Sea Levels And Coastal Flooding
How would coastal towns in Connecticut and Long Island hold up to tidal floods or a hurricane? A new online map shows how a major weather event could put tens of thousands of shoreline homes at risk. The Full Story finds out what’s being done to protect residents and businesses from this threat. Our guests:
- James Albis, senior advisor to Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Katie Dykes
- Steven McAlpine, head of data science, First Street Foundation
- Adrienne Esposito, executive director, Citizens Campaign for the Environment
- Kevin McAllister, founder and president, Defend H20