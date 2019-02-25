Consumer Protection
What makes a savvy consumer? "Consumer Reports" says it has the answer. For more than 80 years the nonprofit group has been devoted to offering unbiased product testing and research. The Full Story talks to the CEO of the nonprofit and the commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection, to find out what makes a well-informed consumer. Our guests:
- Michelle Seagull, commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection
- Marta Tellado, CEO, Consumer Reports