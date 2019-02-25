© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Full Story

Consumer Protection

WSHU | By Editor
Published February 25, 2019 at 1:07 PM EST
wallet_stevepbonpixabay_190226.jpg
Courtesy of stevepb on Pixabay
/

What makes a savvy consumer? "Consumer Reports" says it has the answer. For more than 80 years the nonprofit group has been devoted to offering unbiased product testing and research. The Full Story talks to the CEO of the nonprofit and the commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection, to find out what makes a well-informed consumer. Our guests:

Tags

The Full StoryThe Full Story