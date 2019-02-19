Sports, Subsidies And The Economy
Professional sports venues can be a boon to local economies, but should taxpayers be subsidizing sports teams? A new arena being built on Long Island and some past venues in the Connecticut area have been controversial. Are they building fields of dreams or the stuff of nightmares? Does having a sense of pride and team spirit outweigh the costs? Our guests:
- Frank Boulton, president, Long Island Ducks; founder and CEO, Atlantic League of Professional Baseball
- Tammie Williams, The Belmont Park Community Coalition
- Tim Restall, president, Hartford Yard Goats
- Dan Brechlin, sports editor, Hartford Courant