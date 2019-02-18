© 2021 WSHU
The Flu, Measles And Vaccinations

Published February 18, 2019 at 1:09 PM EST
The flu is still widespread. Cases of measles have turned up in Connecticut and New York. And what's the current state of vaccinations in our area? What about you? How are you feeling? Next time on The Full Story, we check up on the health of our region. Our guests:

