The Flu, Measles And Vaccinations
The flu is still widespread. Cases of measles have turned up in Connecticut and New York. And what's the current state of vaccinations in our area? What about you? How are you feeling? Next time on The Full Story, we check up on the health of our region. Our guests:
- Bonni Hopkins, Ph.D., chief program and innovation officer, Liberation Programs
- Arti Barnes, M.D., medical director of infectious diseases, Cornell Scott Hill Health Center
- Melody Butler, R.N., Good Samaritan Medical Center; founder, Nurses Who Vaccinate
- Aaron Glatt, M.D., chair, department of medicine, South Nassau Communities Hospital