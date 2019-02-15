© 2021 WSHU
The Week In News: Amazon Pullout, LI Straw Law, Conn. Politics

WSHU | By Editor
Published February 15, 2019 at 1:09 PM EST
amazon_apbebetomatthews_190215.jpg
Bebeto Matthews
/
AP
New York City Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer speaks during a conference in Gordon Triangle Park in Queens, following Amazon's announcement that it would abandon its proposed headquarters for the area on Thursday.

Amazon bids goodbye to Long Island City. The mega online superstore says it would no longer build one of its new headquarters in New York. A town on Long Island bans plastic straws and restaurant containers. And in Connecticut progressives and GOP lawmakers reveal their legislative agenda. Meanwhile, Governor Ned Lamont says he’s putting the state on a debt diet. Host Rebecca Surran brings us this week’s News Highlights on The Full Story. Our guests:

 

