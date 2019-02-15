The Week In News: Amazon Pullout, LI Straw Law, Conn. Politics
Amazon bids goodbye to Long Island City. The mega online superstore says it would no longer build one of its new headquarters in New York. A town on Long Island bans plastic straws and restaurant containers. And in Connecticut progressives and GOP lawmakers reveal their legislative agenda. Meanwhile, Governor Ned Lamont says he’s putting the state on a debt diet. Host Rebecca Surran brings us this week’s News Highlights on The Full Story. Our guests:
- Alina Selyukh, business correspondent, NPR
- Kevin Law, president and CEO, Long Island Business Association
- Greg Wehner, reporter, The Southampton Press
- Ebong Udoma, senior political reporter, WSHU