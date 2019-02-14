© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Full Story

Common Core And The Opt Out Movement

WSHU | By Editor
Published February 14, 2019 at 1:09 PM EST
nystandardizedtestoptout_apcarolynthompson_180417.jpg
Carolyn Thompson
/
AP
Students hold signs in favor of opting out of state assessments during a visit by New York Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia to the William Street School in Lancaster, N.Y., in 2016.

Is opting out of standardized tests hurting schools? One Long Island superintendent said exactly that in a letter she posted online. And it sparked a heated debate. In Connecticut one lawmaker introduced a bill to repeal the Common Core educational standards. Today on The Full Story, we dive into the opt out debate. Our guests:

Tags

The Full StoryThe Full Story