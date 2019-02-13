© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Full Story

Wildlife Comeback

WSHU | By Editor
Published February 13, 2019 at 1:09 PM EST
blackbear_aprobertfbukaty_190213.jpg
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP

Bobcats, coyotes, and black bears, oh my! Experts say these animals have been spotted in residential areas in Connecticut more than ever before. Are more animal populations making a comeback? What is the state doing right that has allowed these populations to thrive? And is this the same case on Long Island? Rebecca Surran speaks with experts in our region to find out. Today's guests:

Tags

The Full StoryThe Full Story