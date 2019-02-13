Wildlife Comeback
Bobcats, coyotes, and black bears, oh my! Experts say these animals have been spotted in residential areas in Connecticut more than ever before. Are more animal populations making a comeback? What is the state doing right that has allowed these populations to thrive? And is this the same case on Long Island? Rebecca Surran speaks with experts in our region to find out. Today's guests:
- Jenny Dickson, supervising wildlife biologist, Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection
- Maxine Montello, rescue program director, Riverhead Foundation for Marine Research and Preservation
- Dave Hudson, research scientist, Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk
- Bill Lucey, Long Island soundkeeper