Juvenile Justice Reform
Connecticut’s Office of the Child Advocate is calling for an overhaul of the facilities that incarcerate and detain young people in the state. They say that those who need the most help are the least likely to get it. Rebecca Surran speaks with Connecticut’s child advocate and with activists working to improve the system for imprisoned youth. Today's guests:
- Sarah Eagan, Connecticut’s child advocate
- Abby Anderson, executive director, Connecticut Juvenile Justice Alliance
- Romelo Goss, justice advisor, Connecticut Juvenile Justice Alliance