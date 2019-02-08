The Week In News: Feb. 8, 2019
What are legislators in Hartford and Albany doing on gun control, health care and balancing their budgets? Ron finds out during the weekly news wrap-up with reporters who are covering these issues and much more.
Our guests:
- Karen DeWitt, capitol bureau chief, New York State Public Radio
- Ebong Udoma, senior political reporter, WSHU Public Radio
- Mark Pazniokas, capitol bureau chief, The Connecticut Mirror
- Ken Dixon, state capitol reporter and columnist, Hearst Connecticut Media