The State Of Local News
How are independent local newspapers faring in our area? In recent years many newspapers and publications, including digital media, have either slimmed down or stopped publication completely. Ron speaks with editors and reporters in Connecticut and on Long Island to find out how local news outlets are doing. Today's guests:
- Joe Shaw, executive editor, Press News Group
- Kathryn Menu, editor and co-publisher, The Sag Harbor Express
- Steve Wick, executive editor, The Times Review Media Group
- Paul Silverfarb, editor, The Greenwich Sentinel
- Ben Bogardus, assistant professor of journalism, Quinnipiac University