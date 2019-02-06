School Consolidation In Connecticut
Should Connecticut consolidate smaller school districts, or consider regionalizing services, in order to save money and help close the budget gap? Last week Democrats in the state Senate introduced bills to do just that. And it sparked a heated debate on both sides of the aisle. Are school consolidation and regional sharing good ideas? Ron speaks to lawmakers, a superintendent and the leader of the Connecticut Council of Small Towns to find out. Today's guests:
- William Lalor, co-founder, Hands Off Our Schools; chair, Wilton Republican Town Committee
- Christopher Clouet, Ed.D., superintendent, Shelton Public Schools
- Elizabeth Gara, executive director, Connecticut Council of Small Towns
- Alex Bergstein, state senator, D-Greenwich
- Martin Looney, majority leader of the Conn. Senate, D-New Haven