The Multibillion-Dollar Business Of Sports
Sports can be a lucrative venture, bringing in billions of dollars a year. How can Connecticut and New York benefit from the windfall? Ron speaks with sports professionals and business experts to examine the impact sports can have on local and state economies, including our own. Today's guests:
- Bobby Valentine, executive director of athletics, Sacred Heart University; former professional baseball player and manager
- Jeff Jacobs, sports columnist, Hearst Connecticut Media Group
- Fred McKinney, Ph.D., Carlton Highsmith Chair of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, professor of entrepreneurship and strategy, Quinnipiac University