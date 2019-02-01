© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Full Story

The Week In News: Feb. 1, 2019

WSHU | By Editor
Published February 1, 2019 at 1:12 PM EST
ronforstaffpagecrop2.jpg
Joelle Schrock
/
WSHU

How did the federal shutdown impact Connecticut and Long Island? Will Amazon pull out of the New York deal? And what about Governor Ned Lamont’s idea about taxing groceries? Ron holds a news roundup examining these stories and more.

Our guests:

 

Tags

The Full StoryThe Full Story