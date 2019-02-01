The Week In News: Feb. 1, 2019
How did the federal shutdown impact Connecticut and Long Island? Will Amazon pull out of the New York deal? And what about Governor Ned Lamont’s idea about taxing groceries? Ron holds a news roundup examining these stories and more.
Our guests:
- Ken Dixon, state capitol reporter and columnist for Hearst CT Media
- Scott McLean, professor of political science and chair of philosophy and political science, Quinnipiac University
- Joe Shaw, executive editor, Press News Group
- Larry Levy, executive dean, National Center for Suburban Studies at Hofstra University