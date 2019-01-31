© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Full Story

Alcohol Use Disorder And Recovery Programs

WSHU | By Editor
Published January 31, 2019 at 1:12 PM EST
recoveryprogramtherapy_pixabay_190131.jpg
Courtesy of Pixabay
/

Opioids have made the biggest substance abuse headlines in recent years, but a much older form of addiction and abuse continues to be a major problem for many people and their families...binge drinking and alcohol-use disorder. Today Ron speaks with survivors and professionals about the world of addiction and recovery. Our guests:

Tags

The Full StoryThe Full Story