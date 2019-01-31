Alcohol Use Disorder And Recovery Programs
Opioids have made the biggest substance abuse headlines in recent years, but a much older form of addiction and abuse continues to be a major problem for many people and their families...binge drinking and alcohol-use disorder. Today Ron speaks with survivors and professionals about the world of addiction and recovery. Our guests:
- Miriam Delphin-Rittmon, Ph.D., commissioner, Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services
- Bill Mitchell, vice chairman, Mitchell Family Stores; advocate for recovery-related causes
- James, in recovery