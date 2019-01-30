Losing The SALT Deduction
Many homeowners are worried about the new cap on state and local tax deductions that was passed last year in the federal tax reform bill. Ron speaks with several guests to find out how the SALT cap could hit households in Connecticut and on Long Island. On today's show:
- Ana Radelat, Washington correspondent for the Connecticut Mirror
- Matthew Dayton, tax attorney, Connecticut Department of Revenue Services
- Tom Suozzi, U.S. representative, D-Glen Cove
- Michael Knight, certified public accountant, Knight, Rolleri, Sheppard CPAs, LLP