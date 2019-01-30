© 2021 WSHU
The Full Story

Losing The SALT Deduction

WSHU | By Editor
Published January 30, 2019 at 1:13 PM EST
1040.png
Courtesy of the Department of the Treasury - Internal Revenue Services
/

Many homeowners are worried about the new cap on state and local tax deductions that was passed last year in the federal tax reform bill. Ron speaks with several guests to find out how the SALT cap could hit households in Connecticut and on Long Island. On today's show:

