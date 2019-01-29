© 2021 WSHU
The Full Story

Kickstarting Connecticut's Economy

WSHU | By Editor
Published January 29, 2019 at 1:13 PM EST
How will newly seated Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont take on the state's budget crisis? Local business owners have a few ideas. Ron speaks with them about what they’d like to see lawmakers do to jumpstart the state's economy. Today’s guests:

