Kickstarting Connecticut's Economy
How will newly seated Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont take on the state's budget crisis? Local business owners have a few ideas. Ron speaks with them about what they’d like to see lawmakers do to jumpstart the state's economy. Today’s guests:
- Cindi Bigelow, president and CEO, Bigelow Tea
- Joe McGee, vice president of public policy and programs, Business Council of Fairfield County
- Eric Gjede, vice president of government affairs, Connecticut Business & Industry Association
- Nora Vaivads, owner, Taylor Design