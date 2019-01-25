© 2021 WSHU
The Full Story

The Magic Of Bookstores

WSHU | By Editor
Published January 25, 2019 at 1:14 PM EST
bookstore_pexels_190123.jpg
Courtesy of Pexels
/

Has the growth of virtual books and purchasing books online led to the demise of the brick and mortar store? In Connecticut and on Long Island, independent bookstores are still in business. Ron speaks to bookstore owners and our own journalists to discuss the magic of bookstores and find out how some local ones are keeping their doors open. Today's guests:

