The Magic Of Bookstores
Has the growth of virtual books and purchasing books online led to the demise of the brick and mortar store? In Connecticut and on Long Island, independent bookstores are still in business. Ron speaks to bookstore owners and our own journalists to discuss the magic of bookstores and find out how some local ones are keeping their doors open. Today's guests:
- Davis Dunavin, WSHU reporter and creator of the podcast Off the Path from New York to Boston
- Roxanne Coady, owner of R.J. Julia Booksellers in Madison, Conn.
- Joan Baum, WSHU culture critic and host of the podcast Baum on Books
- Taylor Rose Berry, owner, Harbor Books in Sag Harbor, NY