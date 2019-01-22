Legalizing Marijuana In Connecticut And New York
Lawmakers in Connecticut and New York are debating legalizing recreational marijuana. Supporters believe legal weed is inevitable. But opponents warn that weed isn’t harmless. They say lawmakers need to hear why making it legal would be a bad idea. Ron speaks to advocates for and against making recreational marijuana legal in our region. Today's guests:
- Paul Kirchberg, executive director, Connecticut NORML
- Alex Berenson, author of 'Tell Your Children: The Truth about Marijuana, Mental Illness, and Violence"
- Vincent Candelora, Connecticut state representative, R-North Branford
- Josh Elliot, Connecticut state representative, D-Hamden
- Joshua Lafazan, Nassau County legislator, D-Syosset