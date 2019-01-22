© 2021 WSHU
Legalizing Marijuana In Connecticut And New York

WSHU | By Editor
Published January 22, 2019 at 1:14 PM EST
marijuana_apdavidzalubowski_190122.jpg
David Zalubowski
/
AP
Jars of marijuana buds sit on the counter at the Denver Kush Club in north Denver in 2015.

Lawmakers in Connecticut and New York are debating legalizing recreational marijuana. Supporters believe legal weed is inevitable. But opponents warn that weed isn’t harmless. They say lawmakers need to hear why making it legal would be a bad idea. Ron speaks to advocates for and against making recreational marijuana legal in our region. Today's guests:

