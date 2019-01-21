The Legacy Of Martin Luther King Jr.
Today the nation celebrates the life and work of civil rights leader Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. Does Dr. King's legacy to bring human rights to all continue in Connecticut and New York? Ron speaks with several individuals working in the area of civil rights today to find out. Today's guests:
- Cheryl Sharp, deputy commissioner, Connecticut Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities
- Dori Dumas, president, Greater New Haven Branch of the NAACP
- Matt McDermott, lead organizer, Congregations for a New Connecticut
- David McGuire, executive director, ACLU of Connecticut