Rethinking School Suspensions
Suspensions in schools are being reevaluated as an appropriate form of punishment. Research suggests that they do more harm than good, and a recent report shows that in New York there is a severe racial element to suspensions. Black and Hispanic children are more likely to be suspended than white children. Ron speaks to one of the authors of that study and those working to change the policy of suspensions in New York and Connecticut. Our guests:
- Francisco Miguel Araiza, associate director of research at The Education Trust
- Eileen Buckley, surpervising attorney at The Long Island Advocacy Center
- Kimberly Jean-Pierre, New York assemblymember, District 11
- Monique Akil, Ed.D., assistant superintendent for secondary education, programs and policy, Brentwood Union Free School District