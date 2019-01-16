© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Full Story

The Green New Deal: Will It Work?

WSHU | By Editor
Published January 16, 2019 at 1:19 PM EST
solarpanels_apmarklennihan_190116.jpg
Mark Lennihan
/
AP
A rooftop is covered with solar panels at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York. The Manhattan skyline is at top.

One policy idea that’s got young lawmakers in Washington and our region hyped up is the Green New Deal. Supporters say it will help stem the advance of climate change by expanding renewable energy sources and creating new industries that are environmentally friendly. Skeptics are concerned with the cost and say it will be too disruptive. Ron finds out what's in the Green New Deal and how it's playing out in our area. Our guests:

Tags

The Full StoryThe Full Story