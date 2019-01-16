The Green New Deal: Will It Work?
One policy idea that’s got young lawmakers in Washington and our region hyped up is the Green New Deal. Supporters say it will help stem the advance of climate change by expanding renewable energy sources and creating new industries that are environmentally friendly. Skeptics are concerned with the cost and say it will be too disruptive. Ron finds out what's in the Green New Deal and how it's playing out in our area. Our guests:
- John Humphries, executive director and lead organizer, Connecticut Roundtable on Climate and Jobs
- Melinda Tuhus, environmental activist with the New Haven Climate Movement
- Ben Martin with 350CT.org
- Mary Mushinsky, Connecticut state representative, District 85