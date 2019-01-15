© 2021 WSHU
The Full Story

Leading Our Cities In 2019

WSHU | By Editor
Published January 15, 2019 at 1:16 PM EST
Courtesy of the Offices of Mayor Harp and Mayor Martin
/
New Haven Mayor Toni Harp and Stamford Mayor David Martin

Every town and city in our region has its own unique set of issues. Everyday officials must make important decisions on housing, taxes, education, crime and more. And those decisions affect our lives. Today Ron speaks with civic leaders about the issues facing their communities. Our guests:

  • Toni Harp, New Haven mayor
  • David Martin, Stamford mayor
  • Martin Cantor, director of the Long Island Center for Socioeconomic Policy and a former Suffolk County economic development commissioner

