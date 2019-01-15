Leading Our Cities In 2019

Every town and city in our region has its own unique set of issues. Everyday officials must make important decisions on housing, taxes, education, crime and more. And those decisions affect our lives. Today Ron speaks with civic leaders about the issues facing their communities. Our guests:

Toni Harp, New Haven mayor

David Martin, Stamford mayor

Martin Cantor, director of the Long Island Center for Socioeconomic Policy and a former Suffolk County economic development commissioner