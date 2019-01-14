The Age Of Anxiety

Teens are dealing with a lot of anxiety these days. They’re under pressure to excel in school, get into a good college, navigate social media and cope with very serious issues like mass gun violence. Ron talks with two therapists who specialize in treating teen anxiety. And we’ll also hear from one young woman who has learned how to deal with her worries. Today’s guests:

Orla Cashman, Ph.D., Greenwich Psychotherapy & Associates

Daniel Villiers, Ph.D., founder and director of admissions and outreach, Anxiety Institute

Jess, a young woman who faced and ultimately learned how to cope with their anxiety