Reining In Prescription Drug Costs
Why do certain prescriptions cost so much? Are we getting ripped off? What can governments do to prevent price gouging? Today on The Full Story, Ron explores the costs of prescription drugs and what can be done to make them more affordable. Our guests:
- Steve Knievel, advocate with the Access to Medicines program at Public Citizen
- Sean Scanlon, Connecticut state representative for the 98th District, Guilford and Branford
- Kevin Lembo, Connecticut comptroller