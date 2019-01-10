Getting By In The Millennial Economy
What does the economy look like for a millennial? This generation is dealing with a lot of financial challenges that didn’t exist for baby boomers. Ron speaks to Martin Cantor, director of the Long Island Center for socioeconomic policy and former Suffolk County Economic Development commissioner, Cathy Koch from Ernst & Young, and to millennials to find out the fiscal issues that are on their minds, including finding jobs, accessing affordable health insurance and paying off student loans.