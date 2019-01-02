Back To Work In Hartford And Albany
It’s the new year and lawmakers in Connecticut and New York are getting ready for their upcoming legislative sessions. Their agendas are full with challenging issues like gun reform, tolls, taxes and balancing budgets. Ron speaks with state political reporters from both states for a preview of what we can expect from Hartford and Albany this year. Today’s guests:
- Karen DeWitt, capitol bureau chief for New York State Radio
- Ebong Udoma, senior political reporter for WSHU
- Ken Dixon, state capitol reporter and columnist for Hearst CT Media
- Tom Dudchik, host of Capitol Report
- Will Haskell, Connecticut Democratic state senator-elect
- Themis Klarides, Republican leader of the Connecticut House