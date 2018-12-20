© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Full Story

Things To Do On Staycation; Getting Enough Sleep During The Holidays

WSHU | By Editor
Published December 20, 2018 at 3:43 PM EST
Courtesy of Pixabay
/

We are just about at the holiday break. Many of us won't be getting on an airplance but still need ideas about what to do and where to go with friends and family. Today on The Full Story we'll first get tips from the directors of Connecticut and Long Island's Tourism Commissions. Then, we'll talk about that one gift we all desperately want this holiday season...sleep. Our guests:

Tags

The Full StoryThe Full Story