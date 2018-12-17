© 2021 WSHU
The Full Story

Migrant Caravan Update; Marijuana Legalization; Coping With Holiday Stress

WSHU | By Editor
Published December 17, 2018 at 3:21 PM EST
Bishop Lawrence Provenzano, who traveled from Long Island to the U.S.-Mexico border to aid the migrant caravan, is back on the show. He’ll be discussing his trip and how he plans to continue to help the migrants. Then, we'll learn the latest on efforts to legalize recreational marijuana in Connecticut. Finally, we'll discuss how to cope with holiday stress. Today's guests:

  • The Right Reverend Lawrence C. Provenzano, eighth bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Long Island
  • Paul Kirchberg, executive director for Connecticut NORML (National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana laws)
  • Dr. Jeffrey Deitz, psychiatrist and assistant professor at the Frank Netter School of Medicine at Quinnipiac University

Legalizing recreational marijuana in Connecticut
Coping with holiday stress

