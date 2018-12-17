Migrant Caravan Update; Marijuana Legalization; Coping With Holiday Stress
Bishop Lawrence Provenzano, who traveled from Long Island to the U.S.-Mexico border to aid the migrant caravan, is back on the show. He’ll be discussing his trip and how he plans to continue to help the migrants. Then, we'll learn the latest on efforts to legalize recreational marijuana in Connecticut. Finally, we'll discuss how to cope with holiday stress. Today's guests:
- The Right Reverend Lawrence C. Provenzano, eighth bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Long Island
- Paul Kirchberg, executive director for Connecticut NORML (National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana laws)
- Dr. Jeffrey Deitz, psychiatrist and assistant professor at the Frank Netter School of Medicine at Quinnipiac University
fullB181217.mp3
Legalizing recreational marijuana in Connecticut
fullC181217.mp3
Coping with holiday stress