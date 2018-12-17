Migrant Caravan Update; Marijuana Legalization; Coping With Holiday Stress

Bishop Lawrence Provenzano, who traveled from Long Island to the U.S.-Mexico border to aid the migrant caravan, is back on the show. He’ll be discussing his trip and how he plans to continue to help the migrants. Then, we'll learn the latest on efforts to legalize recreational marijuana in Connecticut. Finally, we'll discuss how to cope with holiday stress. Today's guests:

The Right Reverend Lawrence C. Provenzano, eighth bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Long Island

Paul Kirchberg, executive director for Connecticut NORML (National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana laws)

Dr. Jeffrey Deitz, psychiatrist and assistant professor at the Frank Netter School of Medicine at Quinnipiac University

fullB181217.mp3 Legalizing recreational marijuana in Connecticut Listen • 18:29