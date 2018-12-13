School Safety In The Age Of Mass Shootings
After the attack on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, many school districts around the country said enough is enough. Ron speaks with local school officials about their decisions to take more extreme steps to enhance the security in their schools. Today’s guests:
- Steve Bellone, Suffolk County executive
- Mehr Sharma, high school senior at Herricks High School, student activist and coordinator for March for our Lives Long Island
- Errol Toulon Jr, Suffolk County sheriff
- Alan Beitman, superintendent of Regional School District 10
- Gene Torrence, school resource officer, Regional School District 10