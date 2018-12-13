© 2021 WSHU
School Safety In The Age Of Mass Shootings

WSHU
Published December 13, 2018 at 1:20 PM EST
Alex Brandon / AP
AP
Police officers stand near Mills High School, the scene of a shooting in March in Great Mills, Md. A student with a handgun shot two classmates inside the high school before he was fatally wounded during a confrontation with a school resource officer.

After the attack on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, many school districts around the country said enough is enough. Ron speaks with local school officials about their decisions to take more extreme steps to enhance the security in their schools. Today’s guests:

