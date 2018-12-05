The Legacy Of George H.W. Bush; And State Sen-Elect Will Haskell

As the nation says goodbye to President George H.W. Bush, Ron speaks with Quinnipiac University political science professor Scott McLean and former Congressman Chris Shays, the latter of whom was friends with and worked alongside President Bush. And as Connecticut prepares to open its 2019 legislative session, Ron talks to the state’s youngest state senator, 22-year-old Will Haskell, about his vision for Connecticut.

HASKELL.mp3 Conn. State Sen-Elect Will Haskell on his legislative priorities Listen • 32:42