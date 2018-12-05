© 2021 WSHU
The Full Story

The Legacy Of George H.W. Bush; And State Sen-Elect Will Haskell

WSHU | By Editor
Published December 5, 2018 at 1:21 PM EST
Visitors pay their respects at the flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush, as he lies in state in the Capitol Rotunda in Washington on Wednesday.

As the nation says goodbye to President George H.W. Bush, Ron speaks with Quinnipiac University political science professor Scott McLean and former Congressman Chris Shays, the latter of whom was friends with and worked alongside President Bush. And as Connecticut prepares to open its 2019 legislative session, Ron talks to the state’s youngest state senator, 22-year-old Will Haskell, about his vision for Connecticut.

Conn. State Sen-Elect Will Haskell on his legislative priorities

