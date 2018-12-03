© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
The Full Story

Bridgeport Today, Remembering President George H.W. Bush, And Migrants At The Border

WSHU | By Editor
Published December 3, 2018 at 1:22 PM EST
georgehwbush_apericgay_181203.jpg
Eric Gay
/
AP
The flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush is carried by a joint services military honor guard to Special Air Mission 41 at Ellington Field during a departure ceremony Monday in Houston.

On The Full Story today Ron talks about Connecticut's largest city, Bridgeport, its storied history and how new commercial growth may have a positive impact on its future. Then we remember President George H.W. Bush, who passed away Friday. Bush grew up in Connecticut, where his father served as a U.S. senator. Even while living in Texas, Maine and of course Washington, D.C., during his life, Bush maintained deep ties to the state. Ron will also get an update on two clergymembers who will be going to Tijuana this week to meet and provide aid to migrants approaching the border. Today's guests:

fullBgeorgehwbush181203.mp3
Listen to Professor Gary Rose talk about President George H.W. Bush and his roots in Connecticut
fullCbishopsmigrant181203.mp3
Hear Bishops Provenzano and Hunn discuss the migrant issue at the border

The Full Story