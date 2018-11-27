LI Sound, The Changing Climate's Impact On Our Area, And Meeting The Migrant Caravan

It's a three-part Full Story today. Ron speaks with Bill Lucey, the Long Island Soundkeeper about the health of the Sound and the shoreline. Then he talks to climate change experts about the Fourth National Climate Assessment, which was released by the Trump Administration over the Thanksgiving holiday. And finally Ron speaks with a Long Island bishop who is heading to the U.S.-Mexico border to meet the migrant caravan. Today's guests:

fullB181127.mp3 Listen to the conversation about climate change in our region Listen • 18:30