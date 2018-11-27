© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Full Story

LI Sound, The Changing Climate's Impact On Our Area, And Meeting The Migrant Caravan

WSHU | By Editor
Published November 27, 2018 at 1:24 PM EST
lisound_fbabbyarchersavethesound_181127.jpg
Courtesy of Abby Archer and Save the Sound
/
Facebook
The Long Island Sound as seen from the American Yacht Club in Rye, NY.

It's a three-part Full Story today. Ron speaks with Bill Lucey, the Long Island Soundkeeper about the health of the Sound and the shoreline. Then he talks to climate change experts about the Fourth National Climate Assessment, which was released by the Trump Administration over the Thanksgiving holiday. And finally Ron speaks with a Long Island bishop who is heading to the U.S.-Mexico border to meet the migrant caravan. Today's guests:

fullB181127.mp3
Listen to the conversation about climate change in our region
fullC181127.mp3
Listen to Ron and the Rt. Rev. Lawrence Provenzano discuss the migrant caravan

Tags

The Full StoryLong Island SoundenvironmentimmigrationThe Full Story