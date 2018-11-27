LI Sound, The Changing Climate's Impact On Our Area, And Meeting The Migrant Caravan
It's a three-part Full Story today. Ron speaks with Bill Lucey, the Long Island Soundkeeper about the health of the Sound and the shoreline. Then he talks to climate change experts about the Fourth National Climate Assessment, which was released by the Trump Administration over the Thanksgiving holiday. And finally Ron speaks with a Long Island bishop who is heading to the U.S.-Mexico border to meet the migrant caravan. Today's guests:
- Bill Lucey, the Long Island Soundkeeper
- Jennifer Marlon, Ph.D., research scientist at Yale's School of Forestry and Environmental Studies and the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication
- Peter Hearn, executive director of the Connecticut Council on Environmental Quality
- Chris Schweitzer, member of the New Haven Climate Movement
- The Right Reverend Lawrence C. Provenzano, eighth bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Long Island
Listen to the conversation about climate change in our region
Listen to Ron and the Rt. Rev. Lawrence Provenzano discuss the migrant caravan