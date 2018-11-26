Should Connecticut Raise The Minimum Wage?
Forty percent of Connecticut residents can't afford the basics. But can the state afford to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour? Ron talks with business leaders and working family advocates about what it means to lock businesses into raising the minimum wage, while the state struggles to resolve its economic challenges. Today's guests:
- Carlos Moreno, state director of Connecticut Working Families
- Dave Krechevsky, director of public policy and economic development for the Waterbury Chamber of Commerce
- Scott Dolch, executive director of the Connecticut Restaurant Association
- Stephanie Hoopes, director of the United Way ALICE Project