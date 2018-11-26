© 2021 WSHU
Should Connecticut Raise The Minimum Wage?

WSHU | By Editor
Published November 26, 2018 at 1:24 PM EST
Forty percent of Connecticut residents can't afford the basics. But can the state afford to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour? Ron talks with business leaders and working family advocates about what it means to lock businesses into raising the minimum wage, while the state struggles to resolve its economic challenges. Today's guests:

